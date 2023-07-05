WFP appeals for $794m as funding crisis leaves millions without aid in the Sahel (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) The UN World Food Programme is appealing for 794 million dollars over the next six months, as a funding crunch leaves millions of people stranded without aid in Africa’s Sahel region ahead of the lean season, WFP said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re in a tragic situation. During this year’s lean season, millions of families will lack sufficient food reserves to sustain them until the next harvests in September and many will receive little to no assistance to tide them through the gruelling months ahead,” said Margot Vandervelden, Regional Director ad interim, for Western Africa. “We must take immediate action to prevent a massive slide into catastrophic hunger,” Vandervelden said. Unless nations pledge the funds, Mali and Chad will be hit the hardest, with 800,000 people at risk ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
