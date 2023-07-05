L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Esclusiva intervista a Salvatore Parolisi, l'uomo condannato per ...Ultime Blog

Webb Fontaine Awarded New Contract by Ethiopian Government to Strengthen Trade Facilitation

Webb Fontaine Awarded New Contract by Ethiopian Government to Strengthen Trade Facilitation (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Webb Fontaine, a global leader in AI-powered Trade solutions, is proud to announce that it has been Awarded a Contract with the Ethiopian Government to continue its crucial work in the enhancement of the Customs system. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Webb Fontaine's ongoing commitment to driving Trade Facilitation and economic growth in Ethiopia. Ethiopia, with its incredibly large volumes of Trade transactions, presents immense opportunities for economic expansion. Recognizing this potential, Webb Fontaine is honored to have the opportunity to continue its collaboration with the ...
DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Webb Fontaine, a global leader in AI - powered trade solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract with the Ethiopian government to continue its crucial work in the enhancement ...

