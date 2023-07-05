Safeguard Global Announces ChatSG, the First Generative AI for the Employer of Record Market (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) ChatSG delivers instant access to Global HR and payroll insights and expertise AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Safeguard Global, the leading provider of workforce enablement solutions, today announced the launch of ChatSG, the world's First Generative AI technology for the Global HR Market, which delivers rapid Global workforce insights. Through seamless integration with Safeguard Global's proprietary dataset and analytics capabilities, ChatSG allows users to ask natural language questions in over 40 languages. The First workforce enablement technology of its kind, ChatSG uses OpenAI's ChatGPT architecture and leverages ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Safeguard Global, the leading provider of workforce enablement solutions, today announced the launch of ChatSG, the world's First Generative AI technology for the Global HR Market, which delivers rapid Global workforce insights. Through seamless integration with Safeguard Global's proprietary dataset and analytics capabilities, ChatSG allows users to ask natural language questions in over 40 languages. The First workforce enablement technology of its kind, ChatSG uses OpenAI's ChatGPT architecture and leverages ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Safeguard Global Announces ChatSG, the First Generative AI for the Employer of Record MarketAbout Safeguard Global Safeguard Global is a future of work company that helps workers and companies thrive in the global economy. Backed by a data - rich technology platform, local expertise, and ...
Cloud Assets the Biggest Targets for Cyberattacks, as Data Breaches Increase...the need for greater emphasis on adopting comprehensive security measures to effectively safeguard ...the 2023 Thales Cloud Security Report The 2023 Thales Cloud Security Report was based on a global S&...
COP28 to focus on delivering real results for Global South... "focused on results that address the needs of the Global South," the President - Designate stated, ... "We must safeguard energy affordability, accessibility and security, while maintaining socio ...
Safeguard Global acquisisce Global Upside per espandere la ... Agenzia ANSA
Safeguard Global Announces ChatSG, the First Generative AI for the Employer of Record MarketCon la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
COP28 to focus on delivering real results for Global SouthABU DHABI, UAE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COP28 President-Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, today delivered a virtual address at the meeting of G77 + ...
Safeguard GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Safeguard Global