Ryback | “La WWE esiste solo grazie ai wrestler | lì i lottatori ‘muoiono’ giovani”

(Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023)e la WWE sono in guerra da anni per l’utilizzo del suo nickname, ma a quanto pare, l’ex atleta si sta preparando per un ritorno nello squared circle, ma la compagnia non è la rampa di lancio per il Big Guy. Durante un recente live steam,ha parlato della federazione. Ha detto chiaramente che non ha alcun interesse a tornare, dove sarebbe infelice. Nel corso del discorso, ha anche messo in ombra il fatto che alcune delle loro star sono morte prematuramente. Le sue parole “Non sono brave persone. L’unica ragione per cui il logoai. Questihanno mangiato me**a per tanti anni. Tutti sono d’accordo con me. Nessuno di loro ha le pa**e per dirlo, perché hanno una famiglia, ma sono arrivato a un punto in cui ho detto: “Queste non ...

These wrestling personalities want to shock their audience with their over-the-top takes and ridiculous comments about the industry.WWE overall, but very few people remember these wrestlers had matches in WWE during that year. WWE always looked to provide the fans with the best entertainment through their weekly shows and did what ...