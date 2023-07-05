Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Esclusiva intervista a Salvatore Parolisi, l'uomo condannato per ...Oscurare il Sole, Geoingegneria solare: l'esperimento SCoPEx per ...Ultime Blog

Ryback | “La WWE esiste solo grazie ai wrestler | lì i lottatori ‘muoiono’ giovani”

Ryback WWE

Ryback: “La WWE esiste solo grazie ai wrestler, lì i lottatori ‘muoiono’ giovani” (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) Ryback e la WWE sono in guerra da anni per l’utilizzo del suo nickname, ma a quanto pare, l’ex atleta si sta preparando per un ritorno nello squared circle, ma la compagnia non è la rampa di lancio per il Big Guy. Durante un recente live steam, Ryback ha parlato della federazione. Ha detto chiaramente che non ha alcun interesse a tornare, dove sarebbe infelice. Nel corso del discorso, ha anche messo in ombra il fatto che alcune delle loro star sono morte prematuramente. Le sue parole “Non sono brave persone. L’unica ragione per cui il logo esiste è grazie ai wrestler. Questi lottatori hanno mangiato me**a per tanti anni. Tutti sono d’accordo con me. Nessuno di loro ha le pa**e per dirlo, perché hanno una famiglia, ma sono arrivato a un punto in cui ho detto: “Queste non ...
