NJPW STRONG Independence Day – Night 2 (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) Mercoledì 5 Luglio il brand di <STRONG>NJPWSTRONG> STRONG ha tenuto il suo secondo show in Giappone, precisamente allo storico Korakuen Hall di Tokyo. Ecco cosa è successo nel corso della serata: Pre-Show: Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Oleg Boltin sconfiggono Dragon Libre, Rekka & Takahiro Katori. Dopo il match, Taguchi attacca Katori Satoshi Kojima sconfigge Oskar Leube Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) sconfiggono Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) sconfiggono Rocky Romero & YOH e rimangono campioniLance Archer & Alex Zayne sconfiggono TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita). Dopo il match, Archer annuncia che Zayne sarà il suo tag team partner e si chiameranno Murder Sauce Hiroshi Tanahashi, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
