NJPW STRONG Independence Day – Night 2

NJPW STRONG Independence Day - Risultati Day 2 The Shield Of Wrestling

Giulia has dethroned Willow Nightingale. Following her victory at STARDOM’s Sunshine event, Giulia turned her attention to NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale, challenging “The Babe With ...New Japan Pro-Wresting held the second night of its NJPW Strong Independence Day event from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Willow Nightingale, and other ...