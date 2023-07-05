L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Esclusiva intervista a Salvatore Parolisi, l'uomo condannato per ...Ultime Blog

NJPW STRONG Independence Day – Night 2

NJPW STRONG

NJPW STRONG Independence Day – Night 2 (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) Mercoledì 5 Luglio il brand di <STRONG>NJPWSTRONG> STRONG ha tenuto il suo secondo show in Giappone, precisamente allo storico Korakuen Hall di Tokyo. Ecco cosa è successo nel corso della serata: Pre-Show: Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Oleg Boltin sconfiggono Dragon Libre, Rekka & Takahiro Katori. Dopo il match, Taguchi attacca Katori Satoshi Kojima sconfigge Oskar Leube Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) sconfiggono Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) sconfiggono Rocky Romero & YOH e rimangono campioniLance Archer & Alex Zayne sconfiggono TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita). Dopo il match, Archer annuncia che Zayne sarà il suo tag team partner e si chiameranno Murder Sauce Hiroshi Tanahashi, ...
