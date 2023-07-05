Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Esclusiva intervista a Salvatore Parolisi, l'uomo condannato per ...Oscurare il Sole, Geoingegneria solare: l'esperimento SCoPEx per ...Ultime Blog

LTIMindtree Launches 'V-Protect' Powered By Rubrik For Comprehensive Data Protection And Recovery

LTIMindtree Launches

LTIMindtree Launches ‘V-Protect,’ Powered By Rubrik, For Comprehensive Data Protection And Recovery (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – Platform enables organizations to define, Protect, and recover Data  WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005) has launched a Comprehensive cyber-Recovery and Data Protection platform called 'LTIMindtree V-Protect', Powered by Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security company. LTIMindtree V-Protect is a first-of-its-kind offering from LTIMindtree which provides Data Protection and seamless Recovery for M365 workloads such as Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and ...
