Italy, UN ink €2m deal to boost Tunisia’s development (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) Italy’s ambassador Fabrizio Saggio, its overseas development agency AICS and the UN migration agency IOM’s chiefs, Andrea Senatori and Azzouz Samri, have signed a two million euro development accord to tackle surging emigration from crisis-hit Tunisia. “The Amb. Saggio and the Directors of @AICS Tunis, Senatori, and of @IOM Tunisia, Samri, today signed an agreement worth €2m for the second phase of the Mobi-TRE project in support of the Tunisian diaspora,” the embassy tweeted. “A further contribution by Italy to the growth of Tunisia’s human capital, which is crucial to its development,” the tweet added. L'articolo proviene da Sbircia la Notizia Magazine. Leggi su sbircialanotizia
