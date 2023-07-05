L'aggiornamento Hi-Fi RUSH: Sfida arcade! di Tango Gameworks è ... Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Esclusiva intervista a Salvatore Parolisi, l'uomo condannato per ...Ultime Blog

Italy | UN ink €2m deal to boost Tunisia’s development

Italy ink

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a forzearmatenews©

zazoom
Commenta
Italy, UN ink €2m deal to boost Tunisia’s development (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – Italy's ambassador Fabrizio Saggio, its overseas development agency AICS and the UN migration agency IOM's chiefs, Andrea Senatori and Azzouz Samri, have signed a two million euro development accord to tackle surging emigration from crisis-hit Tunisia.  "The Amb. Saggio and the Directors of @AICS Tunis, Senatori, and of @IOM Tunisia, Samri, today signed an agreement worth €2m for the second phase of the Mobi-TRE project in support of the Tunisian diaspora," the embassy tweeted. "A further contribution by Italy to the growth of Tunisia's human capital, which is crucial to its development," the tweet added.  —internazionale/akiengwebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info) L'articolo proviene da Forze Armate News.
Leggi su forzearmatenews
Advertising

Italy, UN ink 2m deal to boost Tunisia's development

"A further contribution by Italy to the growth of Tunisia's human capital, which is crucial to its development," the tweet added.

Italy, Kuwait ink strategic dialogue accord

"This makes Italy the leading European exporter to Kuwait," said Tajani. The Italian government plans to strengthen Italy's business presence in Kuwait by offering it the expertise possessed by ...

Miliardario americano apre nuovo hotel nelle Langhe con mega collezione d'arte

Ci sono poi le opere dell'artista afro - americano McArthur Binion , Ink: Work (Verde/Violetta), (... Gli arredamenti sono stati selezionati tra marchi storici e iconici del Made in Italy, tra cui B&B ...

Italy, UN ink €2m deal to boost Tunisia's development

Italy's ambassador Fabrizio Saggio, its overseas development agency AICS and the UN migration agency IOM's chiefs, Andrea Senatori and Azzouz Samri, ...

New UFO Revelation: Unearthed Documents Claim Pre-WWII Italy as First Sighting 14 Years Prior to Roswell Incident

Pinotti, president of the National Ufological Center, known as CUN, has faced skepticism in Italy since he first released his research ... and concluded that the paper and ink were from the same ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy ink
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Italy ink Italy deal boost Tunisia’s development