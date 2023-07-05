Italy | Poland ties excellent | positions aligned says Meloni

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023)andenjoybilateral relations and shareon the key issues facing Europe, above all over Russia’s 497-day-old invasion of Ukraine, premier Giorgiasaid during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday. “is the only European country that I have visited twice since taking office (last October),”told reporters at a joint press conference with’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki. “I think in itself that is enough to indicate the calibre, value and depth of our bilateral relations,”underlined. “It can easily be seen that we have a shared stance on almost all the issues that we face at European leader level,” she went on. At the current “time of crisis”, Europe needs to rise to the ...