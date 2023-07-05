Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Esclusiva intervista a Salvatore Parolisi, l'uomo condannato per ...Oscurare il Sole, Geoingegneria solare: l'esperimento SCoPEx per ...Ultime Blog

Italy | Poland ties excellent | positions aligned says Meloni

Italy Poland

Italy, Poland ties excellent, positions aligned says Meloni (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) Italy and Poland enjoy excellent bilateral relations and share positions on the key issues facing Europe, above all over Russia’s 497-day-old invasion of Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni said during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday. “Poland is the only European country that I have visited twice since taking office (last October),” Meloni told reporters at a joint press conference with Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki. “I think in itself that is enough to indicate the calibre, value and depth of our bilateral relations,” Meloni underlined. “It can easily be seen that we have a shared stance on almost all the issues that we face at European leader level,” she went on. At the current “time of crisis”, Europe needs to rise to the ...
