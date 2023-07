Hannah Dingley entra nella storia dopo essere stata nominata capo allenatore custode di Forest Green

Anne Sexton, live or die: la poetessa che tutto ciò che voleva era un ... bonculture

Forest Green have appointed Hannah Dingley as caretaker head coach, making her the first woman to take charge of an English Football League club. The Gloucestershire club appointed Dingley following ...Forest Green Rovers have become the first professional men's team to hire a woman coach after the EFL League 2 side appointed Hannah Dingley as caretaker manager.