DXC Technology Delivers AI-Powered Automation to Transform Procurement for Spanish Autonomous Community of Castilla & León (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) - VALLADOLID and MADRID, Spain, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 Technology services company, has announced that it is working to y Transform the Spanish public sector organization Junta de Castilla y León (JCyL) by implementing AI-Powered Automation for the Autonomous Community's Procurement processes. The collaboration makes JCyL the first Spanish local government region to implement robotic process Automation, reducing time spent on administrative activities for public contracting. As a result of the implementation, government Procurement contracts and procedures between JCyL, bidders and contractors can now be ...
