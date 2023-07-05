Bahrain set to unveil PwC Middle East’s latest regional service centre (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – MANAMA, Bahrain, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PwC Middle East, is set to establish a new service delivery center in Manama, Bahrain during the first quarter of 2024. The service centre will offer strategic compliance and advisory services to a wide range of global institutions. In line with PwC Middle East's objective to expand its market presence regionally, this new centre will strengthen PwC's global network of 328,000 people working in 152 firms around the world. Located at the heart of the Gulf and providing an accessible gateway into Saudi Arabia, Bahrain is strategically placed to facilitate the regional success of the new service ...Leggi su forzearmatenews
Advertising
Bahrain set to unveil PwC Middle East's latest regional service centreView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/bahrain - set - to - unveil - pwc - middle - easts - latest - regional - service - centre - 301870217.html
F1, Pirelli comunica le scelte per Budapest e Spa: in Ungheria il test del nuovo format... con tre Hard, quattro Medium e quattro Soft invece che 13 set con due Hard, tre Medium e otto Soft. Pirelli, le gomme scelte per i GP F1 2023 Gran Premio Circuito Hard Medium Soft GP Bahrain Sakhir ...
Nuovo collegiale per gli azzurrini di BattocchioGli azzurrini, che dal 7 al 16 luglio saranno a Manama in Bahrain per prendere parte alla rassegna ... Gli azzurrini si sono imposti 3 - 0 (26 - 24, 25 - 16, 25 - 18) e si sono anche aggiudicati il set ...
Torneo dei 2 Mari: l'Italia batte l'Olanda in tre set Tuttosport
Bahrain to open 2024 F1 season with first-ever Saturday Night RaceFormula 1 today announced the 2024 calendar, with Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, set to celebrate its 20th anniversary as the opening round of the ...
F1 returning to China in 2024 as part of major schedule changeChina is set to return to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since the pandemic in a major revision of the schedule for 2024.
Bahrain setSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bahrain set