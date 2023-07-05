Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS ...Lost in Play versione mobile è dietro l'angoloTokyo Game Show 2023: elenco dei publisher Polaroid lancia la campagna globale Capture Real LifeFirst Playable 2023 si svolgerà a FirenzeVeeam: perché la mobilità dei dati è importanteWorld of Warcraft: una nuova era per le spedizioni Yard Reaas migliora nel Real Estate, grazie all’IA di Ammagamma Esclusiva intervista a Salvatore Parolisi, l'uomo condannato per ...Oscurare il Sole, Geoingegneria solare: l'esperimento SCoPEx per ...Ultime Blog

Bahrain set to unveil PwC Middle East’s latest regional service centre (Di mercoledì 5 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) – MANAMA, Bahrain, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PwC Middle East, is set to establish a new service delivery center in Manama, Bahrain during the first quarter of 2024. The service centre will offer strategic compliance and advisory services to a wide range of global institutions. In line with PwC Middle East's objective to expand its market presence regionally, this new centre will strengthen PwC's global network of 328,000 people working in 152 firms around the world. Located at the heart of the Gulf and providing an accessible gateway into Saudi Arabia, Bahrain is strategically placed to facilitate the regional success of the new service ...
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/bahrain - set - to - unveil - pwc - middle - easts - latest - regional - service - centre - 301870217.html

