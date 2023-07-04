Zilliacus: «Onana, ottimi portieri in Scandinavia possono rimpiazzarlo» (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Thomas Zilliacus, miliardario finlandese di cui si è parlato nelle settimane scorse riguardo un suo presunto interessamento per l’Inter, Thomas Zilliacus ha parlato di dove potrebbe guardare l’Inter per sostituire Andre Onana in caso di cessione del portiere camerunense. TWEET – Queste le parole di Thomas Zilliacus su Twitter. “Pensa fuori dagli schemi, pensa Erling Haaland. Ci sono molti ottimi portieri disponibili in Scandinavia che possono rimpiazzare Onana se viene venduto“. Fonte: Twitter Thomas Zilliacus Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News) e il link al contenuto originale () © ...Leggi su inter-news
City - Inter, la vigilia della finale di Champions: tutte le notizie... 2023 12.30 - Thomas Zilliacus, imprenditore accostato all'acquisizione dell'Inter, 'molla' il club ... Questa la probabile formazione dell'Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, ...
