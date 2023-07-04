Xinhua Silk Road: Inland county in central China sees burgeoning economic, trade cooperation with Africa (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Changsha county, an Inland locality in central China'sHunan Province also called Xingsha, saw local economic and trade cooperation with Africa burgeoning during the Third China-Africa economic and trade Expo (CAETE). On July 1 when the county hosted the First Xingsha·Africa economic and trade Exchange Meeting during the expo, contracts for 14 related programs involving investment of 1.5 billion U.S. dollars were signed, marking new China-Africa cooperation in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road: Inland county in central China sees burgeoning economic, trade cooperation with AfricaBEIJING, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changsha County, an inland locality in central China'sHunan Province also called Xingsha, saw local economic
