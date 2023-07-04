WWE: Rhea Ripley difende con successo il titolo (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Per la seconda volta, Rhea Ripley ha difeso con successo il WWE Women’s World Championship contro Natalya. Nell’episodio di stanotte a RAW, Ripley ha battuto Natalya in un match molto più competitivo del loro incontro a Night of Champions. Nel post match, Ripley ha continuato a colpire Natalya prima che le WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan e Raquel Rodriguez accorressero per salvare la canadese. Le due che salvano Natalya da Ripley potrebbero dar vita a una storyline tra la campionessa mondiale (Ripley) e una delle due campionesse di coppia (Morgan o Rodriguez). Se ricordate, qualche settimana fa a RAW, Raquel si è brevemente confrontata con Rhea nel backstage prima di perdere il suo match di qualificazione per Money in the Bank contro ...Leggi su zonawrestling
