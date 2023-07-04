TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Nilox lancia la nuova gamma di e-bike CargoNARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS - Story ModeGRANDE SUCCESSO PER GIFFONI GOOD GAMESIl PC mostra segni di rallentamento?Ultime Blog

WWE | Rhea Ripley difende con successo il titolo

WWE Rhea

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Rhea Ripley difende con successo il titolo (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Per la seconda volta, Rhea Ripley ha difeso con successo il WWE Women’s World Championship contro Natalya. Nell’episodio di stanotte a RAW, Ripley ha battuto Natalya in un match molto più competitivo del loro incontro a Night of Champions. Nel post match, Ripley ha continuato a colpire Natalya prima che le WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan e Raquel Rodriguez accorressero per salvare la canadese. Le due che salvano Natalya da Ripley potrebbero dar vita a una storyline tra la campionessa mondiale (Ripley) e una delle due campionesse di coppia (Morgan o Rodriguez). Se ricordate, qualche settimana fa a RAW, Raquel si è brevemente confrontata con Rhea nel backstage prima di perdere il suo match di qualificazione per Money in the Bank contro ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Nuovo “flirt” per Rhea Ripley in WWE: il video diventa virale sui social  World Wrestling

4 Ups & 6 Downs From WWE Raw (3 July - Review)

Babyface champ Seth Rollins showed up Monday night to bask in his Money in the Bank world title defense, but he got sidelined by the Brock Lesnar/Cody Rhodes scuffle, then was interrupted by the ...

WWE Raw results, grades: Finn Balor ruins Damian Priest cash in after Seth Rollins attack

The Queen of Spades took credit for the UFC legend’s WWE career, branding her real life friend as entitled and tearing her down until Ronda kicked her off the apron and sparked a brawl, eventually ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Rhea
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Rhea Rhea Ripley difende successo titolo