WWE | Rhea Ripley difende con successo il titolo

Nuovo “flirt” per Rhea Ripley in WWE: il video diventa virale sui social World Wrestling

Babyface champ Seth Rollins showed up Monday night to bask in his Money in the Bank world title defense, but he got sidelined by the Brock Lesnar/Cody Rhodes scuffle, then was interrupted by the ...The Queen of Spades took credit for the UFC legend’s WWE career, branding her real life friend as entitled and tearing her down until Ronda kicked her off the apron and sparked a brawl, eventually ...