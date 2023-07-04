Waterfall Security Establishes European Headquarters (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) New Netherlands office will provide further local support for EU markets ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Waterfall Security Solutions, the leader in OT cyberSecurity, today confirmed the opening of a new European Headquarters in The Netherlands. This continued expansion of Waterfall's presence in Europe is in response to the strong increase in demand for Waterfall products throughout the EU. Waterfall's growing customer base in Europe includes power plants, liquified natural gas terminals, passenger rail infrastructure, manufacturing, airports, and many other vital industrial sites. Regional instability and recent cyberattacks targeting industrial sites have motivated governments and private industry to pay closer attention to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
