Waterfall Security Establishes European Headquarters

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) New Netherlands office will provide further local support for EU markets ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/Solutions, the leader in OT cyber, today confirmed the opening of a newin The Netherlands. This continued expansion of's presence in Europe is in response to the strong increase in demand forproducts throughout the EU.'s growing customer base in Europe includes power plants, liquified natural gas terminals, passenger rail infrastructure, manufacturing, airports, and many other vital industrial sites. Regional instability and recent cyberattacks targeting industrial sites have motivated governments and private industry to pay closer attention to the ...