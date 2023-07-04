GEEKOM Summer Sale: Mini PC IT11 i7/i5 di 11a Generazione in scontoCisco: dall'IA al quantum computing: innovare per un mondo miglioreVIVI LA TUA ESPERIENZA PERSONALE NEL TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO ...TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Nilox lancia la nuova gamma di e-bike CargoUltime Blog

The Old Oak | trailer per il nuovo e forse ultimo film di Ken Loach

The Old

The Old Oak: trailer per il nuovo (e forse ultimo) film di Ken Loach (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Si tratta potenzialmente dell'ultimo film di Ken Loach, regista tra i più stimati della nostra epoca che ormai ha 87 anni. Studiocanal ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di The Old Oak, che sarà probabilmente l'ultimo film diretto da Ken Loach. Dopo la presentazione ufficiale all'ultimo Festival di Cannes, la pellicola uscirà nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda il 29 settembre prossimo. Interpretato da Dave Turner (Sorry We Missed You) e dall'esordiente Ebla Mari, il film ruota attorno al The Old Oak, l'ultimo pub rimasto in una cittadina in declino dell'Inghilterra nord-orientale. Turner interpreta il proprietario del pub TJ Ballantyne, che si tiene stretto l'Old Oak con la punta delle dita e si trova ad affrontare ...
