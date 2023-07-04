(Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Si tratta potenzialmente dell'di Ken, regista tra i più stimati della nostra epoca che ormai ha 87 anni. Studiocanal ha diffuso in streaming ilufficiale di The Old Oak, che sarà probabilmente l'diretto da Ken. Dopo la presentazione ufficiale all'Festival di Cannes, la pellicola uscirà nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda il 29 settembre prossimo. Interpretato da Dave Turner (Sorry We Missed You) e dall'esordiente Ebla Mari, ilruota attorno al The Old Oak, l'pub rimasto in una cittadina in declino dell'Inghilterra nord-orientale. Turner interpreta il proprietario del pub TJ Ballantyne, che si tiene stretto l'Old Oak con la punta delle dita e si trova ad affrontare ...

The Old Oak: trailer per il nuovo (e forse ultimo) film di Ken Loach Movieplayer

