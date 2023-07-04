The Old Oak: trailer per il nuovo (e forse ultimo) film di Ken Loach (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Si tratta potenzialmente dell'ultimo film di Ken Loach, regista tra i più stimati della nostra epoca che ormai ha 87 anni. Studiocanal ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di The Old Oak, che sarà probabilmente l'ultimo film diretto da Ken Loach. Dopo la presentazione ufficiale all'ultimo Festival di Cannes, la pellicola uscirà nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda il 29 settembre prossimo. Interpretato da Dave Turner (Sorry We Missed You) e dall'esordiente Ebla Mari, il film ruota attorno al The Old Oak, l'ultimo pub rimasto in una cittadina in declino dell'Inghilterra nord-orientale. Turner interpreta il proprietario del pub TJ Ballantyne, che si tiene stretto l'Old Oak con la punta delle dita e si trova ad affrontare ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Arnold Schwarzenegger - la figlia Katherine svela : "Mi lasciava a scuola con l'Hummer - ero mortificata"
Qual è la traduzione di The Bold and the Beautiful?
Moldova Digital Summit 2023 : Moldova Emerges as the Premier Tech Hub in Central and Eastern Europe
The Athletic : «Osimhen non vale i soldi che chiede De Laurentiis - facile che resti a Napoli»
The Brave and the Bold - Jensen Ackles : "Se Pedro Pascal mi soffiasse il ruolo di Batman - mi arrabbierei"
The Boys - Jensen Ackles : "Per ottenere il ruolo di Soldier Boy ho dovuto combattere"
I dischi in uscita in luglio, agosto, settembre 202307 Luglio SPEAK - NOW - Taylors - Version - Taylor - Swift - album - 2023 Jim O'Rourke: Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) PJ Harvey: I Inside the Old Year Dying ANOHNI and the ...
Saturnia Festival dedicato a Franco Zeffirelli... Old Tricks di Edoardo Pasquini e Viktor Ivanov, presentato al Torino Film Festival (28/07), 7 lbs 8 oz di Yoo Lee applaudito al Florida Film Festival (27/07), e poi ancora da Cannes The Right Words ...
Saturnia Film Festival 2023: il programma della nuova edizione, dedicata a Franco Zeffirelli... Old Tricks di Edoardo Pasquini e Viktor Ivanov, presentato al Torino Film Festival (28/07), 7 lbs 8 oz di Yoo Lee applaudito al Florida Film Festival (27/07), e poi ancora da Cannes The Right Words ...
The Old Oak: trailer per il nuovo (e forse ultimo) film di Ken Loach Movieplayer
Islamabad judge OKs extradition request for Saman's father (2)An Islamabad district court judge on Tuesday upheld a request for the extradition to Italy of Shabbar Abbas, the father of 18-year-old Saman Abbas who was allegedly murdered by her family for refusing ...
BioWare conferma i licenziamenti mentre Star Wars: The Old Republic passa a un nuovo studioIf you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy. “This is the hardest part of this transition”. Following the news that ...
The OldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Old