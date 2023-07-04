The Marvels: uno spoiler legato a Carol Danvers anticipato dal merchandise? (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Che sorprese ci riserverà The Marvels? Forse qualcosa relativo alla Carol Danvers di Brie Larson? Diamo un'occhiata al potenziale spoiler dal merchandise. Siete alla ricerca di qualche spoiler su The Marvels? Sembra che il merchandise del film possa avercene fatto uno relativo alla Carol Danvers di Brie Larson e al suo potenziale amoroso nel sequel diretto da Nia DaCosta. Carol Danvers ha un marito? Secondo quanto si legge sul sito The Direct, che riporta un tweet in cui verrebbero mostrate dei gadget di McDonald's a tema The Marvels, il personaggio interpretato da Park Seo-Joon nel film sarebbe effettivamente il Principe Yan e, come volevano dei vecchi rumor del web, ...Leggi su movieplayer
