Tajani hails ‘growing’ role of Italians abroad (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has praised the increasingly vital role played in Italy’s development by expatriates and their descendants, calling them “our ambassadors abroad”. “You are our ambassadors abroad, because every Italian represents us,” Tajani said on Friday in closing remarks to the General Council of Italians Abroad. “Italians living abroad is a topic that is especially dear to me. I am grateful to the 6.5 million members on the register,” Tajani said Friday. “Your contribution to the growth of our country has been decisive…your role is of growing importance,” said Tajani. The surnames of many famous individuals, from Pope Francis to former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as “great actors”, reveal their ...Leggi su giornaledellumbria
