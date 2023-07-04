Proscenic: le offerte per l’Amazon Prime Day GEEKOM Summer Sale: Mini PC IT11 i7/i5 di 11a Generazione in scontoCisco: dall'IA al quantum computing: innovare per un mondo miglioreVIVI LA TUA ESPERIENZA PERSONALE NEL TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO ...TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Ultime Blog

Tajani hails ‘growing’ role of Italians abroad 

Tajani hails

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a giornaledellumbria©

zazoom
Commenta
Tajani hails ‘growing’ role of Italians abroad  (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has praised the increasingly vital role played in Italy’s development by expatriates and their descendants, calling them “our ambassadors abroad”.  “You are our ambassadors abroad, because every Italian represents us,” Tajani said on Friday in closing remarks to the General Council of Italians Abroad.  “Italians living abroad is a topic that is especially dear to me. I am grateful to the 6.5 million members on the register,” Tajani said Friday.  “Your contribution to the growth of our country has been decisive…your role is of growing importance,” said Tajani.  The surnames of many famous individuals, from Pope Francis to former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as “great actors”, reveal their ...
Leggi su giornaledellumbria
Advertising

Tajani hails 'growing' role of Italians abroad

Since becoming foreign minister in October last year, Tajani has sought to improve consular services for Italians resident abroad, he said. "Consulates are our pillars abroad. We are looking to ...

Tajani hails Italy's Carabinieri police

"Long live the Carabinieri, who have served the state for 209 years, Tajani tweeted. "Best wishes to the women and men in uniform. Thanks to the Carabinieri officers deployed at the foreign ministry, ...

Tajani hails 'growing' role of Italians abroad

Since becoming foreign minister in October last year, Tajani has sought to improve consular services for Italians resident abroad, he said. "Consulates are our pillars abroad. We are looking to ...

Guerra Ucraina - Russia, le news del 7 giugno  la Repubblica

Tajani hails 'growing' role of Italians abroad

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has praised the increasingly vital role played in Italy's development by expatriates and their descendants, calling ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tajani hails
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Tajani hails Tajani hails ‘growing’ role Italians