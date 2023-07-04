Proscenic: le offerte per l’Amazon Prime Day GEEKOM Summer Sale: Mini PC IT11 i7/i5 di 11a Generazione in scontoCisco: dall'IA al quantum computing: innovare per un mondo miglioreVIVI LA TUA ESPERIENZA PERSONALE NEL TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO ...TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Ultime Blog

Tajani expresses solidarity with Schifani after bomb scare 

Tajani expresses

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a giornaledellumbria©

zazoom
Commenta
Tajani expresses solidarity with Schifani after bomb scare  (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted solidarity with Sicily’s governor Renato Schifani on Friday after a bomb disposal squad was called to his home to blow up a suspect parcel left outside.  ”Closeness to Sicily’s governor Renato Schifani, victim of an intimidatory act outside his home,” read the tweet.  “We are sure he will continue to fight for the rule of law and against the mafia,” the tweet continued.  bomb disposal experts found the package left outside Schifani’s home to contain dozens of flattened plastic bottles, Adnkronos news agency reported on Thursday.  Police are probing the bomb scare, which took place last week when Schifani returned from attending the funeral in Milan of ...
Leggi su giornaledellumbria
Advertising

Tajani expresses solidarity with Schifani after bomb scare

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted solidarity with Sicily's governor Renato Schifani on Friday after a bomb disposal squad was called to his home to blow up a suspect parcel left outside. ''Closeness to Sicily's governor ...

Tajani expresses solidarity with Schifani after bomb scare

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted solidarity with Sicily's governor Renato Schifani on Friday after a bomb disposal squad was called to his home to blow up a suspect parcel left outside. ''Closeness to Sicily's governor ...

"Macron deve opporsi alla Meloni. E' come la Le Pen": veleno del ...  Secolo d'Italia

Tajani expresses solidarity with Schifani after bomb scare

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted solidarity with Sicily's governor Renato Schifani on Friday after a bomb disposal squad was called to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tajani expresses
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Tajani expresses Tajani expresses solidarity with Schifani