Tajani expresses solidarity with Schifani after bomb scare 

(Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Italy’s foreign minister AntoniotweetedSicily’s governor Renatoon Fridaydisposal squad was called to his home to blow up a suspect parcel left outside. ”Closeness to Sicily’s governor Renato, victim of an intimidatory act outside his home,” read the tweet. “We are sure he will continue to fight for the rule of law and against the mafia,” the tweet continued.disposal experts found the package left outside’s home to contain dozens of flattened plastic bottles, Adnkronos news agency reported on Thursday. Police are probing thescare, which took place last week whenreturned from attending the funeral in Milan of ...

