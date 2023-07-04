Summer productivity slunt: consigli per combattere l’improduttività estiva (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) L’estate è ufficialmente arrivata, così come il caldo, l’afa, quella sensazione di stanchezza e pesantezza che spesso ci assale durante la giornata, o anche la maggior irritabilità data dalle alte temperature e dalla sensazione che le tanto desiderate e sognate vacanze non arrivino mai. Il tutto accompagnato da sorta di frustrazione e un calo della produttività estiva che ha un nome preciso, Summer productivity slunt. Un problema molto comune tanto che, secondo una ricerca americana, colpisce circa il 25 % dei lavoratori, presentandosi puntale come un orologio svizzero durante i mesi estivi, tra giugno e agosto. Ma cos’è davvero questa comune sensazione di difficoltà nel portare avanti le faccende quotidiane e come si fa a combattere il Summer productivity ...Leggi su robadadonne
Premium EV Manufacturer XPENG Chooses ACCESS To Provide In - Vehicle Infotainment... with European deliveries commencing this summer. Moving forward, existing XPENG drivers will also ...Twine4Car app store includes some of the most used and easily recognizable social and productivity ...
HG Insights is a Leader in G2 Summer 2023 Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence Grid Reports... HG's solutions support Go - To - Market teams by delivering enhanced productivity via best - in - ... The Summer 2023 Reports are based on G2's unique algorithms, which calculate customer satisfaction ...
What Are Summer Office Hours and Should You Offer Them to EmployeesIf you offer summer hours, your employees can plan their work around vacations and holidays. When productivity dips, and projects take longer to complete, employees are more likely to complete them if ...
Extreme heat can trigger irritability, decrease productivity: ExpertsAs global warming intensifies, extreme heat events become more frequent and intense, leading to numerous challenges for individuals and societies, especially in a country like Kuwait that experiences ...
