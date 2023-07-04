Proscenic: le offerte per l’Amazon Prime Day GEEKOM Summer Sale: Mini PC IT11 i7/i5 di 11a Generazione in scontoCisco: dall'IA al quantum computing: innovare per un mondo miglioreVIVI LA TUA ESPERIENZA PERSONALE NEL TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO ...TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Ultime Blog

PATHS Summer School 2023: iscrizione docenti entro il 10 luglio. Programma (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) La Direzione Generale per gli ordinamenti scolastici, la valutazione e l’internazionalizzazione del sistema nazionale di istruzione del Ministero dell’istruzione e del merito e l’INDIRE organizzano la quarta edizione della Summer School di Filosofia all’interno del Progetto PATHS a Philosophical Approach to THinking Skills della struttura di ricerca n. 1 “Didattica Laboratoriale ed Innovazione del Curricolo - Area linguistico-umanistica”, per l’obiettivo di ricerca: “Progettare e sperimentare attività in grado di avviare un rinnovamento delle pratiche didattiche legate all’insegnamento della filosofia in un’ottica interdisciplinare” L'articolo .
