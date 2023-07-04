Proscenic: le offerte per l’Amazon Prime Day GEEKOM Summer Sale: Mini PC IT11 i7/i5 di 11a Generazione in scontoCisco: dall'IA al quantum computing: innovare per un mondo miglioreVIVI LA TUA ESPERIENZA PERSONALE NEL TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO ...TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Ultime Blog

NJPW STRONG Independence Day – Night 1

NJPW STRONG

NJPW STRONG Independence Day – Night 1 (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Martedì 4 Luglio il brand di <STRONG>NJPWSTRONG> STRONG ha fatto il suo debutto in Giappone, precisamente allo storico Korakuen Hall di Tokyo. Ecco cosa è successo durante la prima serata: Pre-Show: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube sconfiggono Kengo, Takahiro Katori & Dragon Libre Bad Dude Tito sconfigge The DKC Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) sconfiggono Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa Tom Lawlor sconfigge Kosei Fujita Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero sconfiggono KENTA & Gedo Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo sconfiggono Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla). Dopo il match c’è stato un breve faccia a faccia tra la Nightingale e Giulia in vista del loro match titolato del giorno ...
