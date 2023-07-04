NJPW STRONG Independence Day – Night 1 (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Martedì 4 Luglio il brand di <STRONG>NJPWSTRONG> STRONG ha fatto il suo debutto in Giappone, precisamente allo storico Korakuen Hall di Tokyo. Ecco cosa è successo durante la prima serata: Pre-Show: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube sconfiggono Kengo, Takahiro Katori & Dragon Libre Bad Dude Tito sconfigge The DKC Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) sconfiggono Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa Tom Lawlor sconfigge Kosei Fujita Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero sconfiggono KENTA & Gedo Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo sconfiggono Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla). Dopo il match c’è stato un breve faccia a faccia tra la Nightingale e Giulia in vista del loro match titolato del giorno ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
NJPW : Gli Aussie Open hanno reso vacanti i titoli NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team e IWGP Tag Team.
NJPW : KENTA riconquista il NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship a Resurgence
NJPW : KENTA riconquista il titolo NJPW STRONG dei pesi massimi alla NJPW Resurgence
NJPW : Brutto infortunio per Mercedes Monè. Willow Nightingale è la prima campionessa Strong della storia
NJPW : Svelato lo STRONG Women’s Title che verrà assegnato stanotte - Mercedes Monè favorita
NJPW : Annunciato nuovo titolo femminile - Mercedes Monè sarà in corsa per lo STRONG Women’s Championship
Multiple Title Changes Take Place At NJPW STRONG Independence DayThe Bullet Club War Dogs had a remarkable night at NJPW STRONG Independence Day. New Japan Pro-Wrestling held the first night of their NJPW STRONG Independence Day event on July 4, and the show ...
NJPW STRONG Independence Day Night Results (7/4): Jon Moxley And MoreNew Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off its NJPW Strong Independence Day event with the first night of action from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured stars like Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, ...
NJPW STRONGSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NJPW STRONG