Leeds | Daniel Farke è il nuovo allenatore

Leeds Daniel

Leeds: Daniel Farke è il nuovo allenatore (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Il Leeds United, che nell’ultima stagione è retrocesso in Championship, ha annunciato Daniel Farke come nuovo allenatore, nella speranza di risollevare le sorti della squadra. Il tedesco Farke, che ha firmato un contratto valido per quattro anni, si trova per la seconda volta nella sua esperienza da allenatore su una panchina inglese. La prima avventura si è tenuta a Norwich, dove Farke aveva dimostrato le proprie abilità portando la squadra in Premier League due volte, sia nel 2019 che nel 2021. SportFace.
