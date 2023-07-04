Leeds: Daniel Farke è il nuovo allenatore (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Il Leeds United, che nell’ultima stagione è retrocesso in Championship, ha annunciato Daniel Farke come nuovo allenatore, nella speranza di risollevare le sorti della squadra. Il tedesco Farke, che ha firmato un contratto valido per quattro anni, si trova per la seconda volta nella sua esperienza da allenatore su una panchina inglese. La prima avventura si è tenuta a Norwich, dove Farke aveva dimostrato le proprie abilità portando la squadra in Premier League due volte, sia nel 2019 che nel 2021. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Leeds, UFFICIALE il nuovo allenatoreCommenta per primo Il Leeds United ha scelto l'allenatore da cui ripartire in Championship, dopo la retrocessione nell'ultima stagione: è Daniel Farke , ex Borussia Monchengladbach, che ha firmato un contratto di quattro ...
What next for Leeds United following Daniel Farke's arrival at Elland RoadREAD MORE: LIVE reaction as Leeds United appoint Daniel Farke However, with the club in its fourth week of waiting, the hope is United will be able to start spending money and being aggressive in the ...
Leeds hires Farke as new managerLeeds hired Daniel Farke as their new manager on Tuesday as the relegated Premier League side look for an immediate return to the top flight.
