Proscenic: le offerte per l’Amazon Prime Day GEEKOM Summer Sale: Mini PC IT11 i7/i5 di 11a Generazione in scontoCisco: dall'IA al quantum computing: innovare per un mondo miglioreVIVI LA TUA ESPERIENZA PERSONALE NEL TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO ...TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Ultime Blog

Laminated Skin | i prodotti must have per realizzare l’effetto traslucido

Laminated Skin

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a 361magazine©

zazoom
Commenta
Laminated Skin: i prodotti must have per realizzare l’effetto traslucido (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Glass Skin (o quasi) e pelle effetto straslucido. Si chiama Laminated ed è uno dei trend beauty più pop del’estate 2023. Ecco come realizzarlo  In estate, soprattutto durante i party notturni e le feste a tema a bordo piscina, il make up necessità di maggiori accorgimenti e di effetti realizzati ad hoc per massimizzare la tintarella e l’incarnato, Uno dei trend di stagione è senza dubbio la Laminated Skin ovvero la texture della pelle truccata con prodotti specifici che emulano l’effetto lucido del vetro. Diversa dalla oil Skin, la Laminated o glass Skin predilige prodotti dalla texture perlata o iridescente, perfetti per realizzare un make up no make up in grado di brillare sotto le ...
Leggi su 361magazine
Advertising

Laminated Skin: i prodotti must have per realizzare l'effetto traslucido  361 Magazine

I got my brows laminated on the cheap and it was a total fail – it felt like my face was on fire and it scabbed over

A YOUNG woman was left with her eyebrows scabbing over after a lamination job went sour. Priscilla Zhou urged people to “always do your research” before having chemicals lathered on your face as ...

I expected my straight friends to always come to Pride – this year, just one is

I’d never felt so right in my skin. It wasalsothe first time I’d been surrounded by so many queer people being themselves and I felt so loved by my straight friends. Them being with me on that day ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Laminated Skin
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Laminated Skin Laminated Skin prodotti must have