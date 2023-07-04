Proscenic: le offerte per l’Amazon Prime Day GEEKOM Summer Sale: Mini PC IT11 i7/i5 di 11a Generazione in scontoCisco: dall'IA al quantum computing: innovare per un mondo miglioreVIVI LA TUA ESPERIENZA PERSONALE NEL TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO ...TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Ultime Blog

Italy reaffirms ‘strong support’ for Nato 

Italy reaffirms

Italy's commitment to Nato and to its adaption to "new threats and challenges" remains "strong", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday after talks with one of the Alliance's top officials   "@Antonio Tajani met Gen. (Philippe) Lavigne, Supreme Allied Commander Nato SACT," Tajani tweeted after the talks.  "I underlined Italy's strong support for #Nato, and its adaption to meet Euroatlantic security threats and challenges," the tweet read.  "This includes through strategic partnerships," the tweet concluded.
