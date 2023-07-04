Flight Of Love: Segnalazione e intervista all’autrice Sarah Rivera (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) Flight of Love è un affascinante romanzo della serie DEEJAY di Sarah Rivera che ti porterà in un viaggio emozionante attraverso il mondo della musica, dell’amore e dell’avventura. Ambientato nel cuore dell’industria musicale, questo romanzo segue le vite intrecciate di due protagonisti, ognuno con i propri sogni e segreti da scoprire. Con una scrittura coinvolgente e una trama avvincente, Sarah Rivera cattura l’essenza delle emozioni e delle sfide che accompagnano la fama e l’amore. Se ami le storie avvincenti che ti tengono incollato alle pagine, non puoi perderti Flight of Love, un romanzo che ti farà battere il cuore e sognare in grande. Leggi l’intervista e scopri di più sul libro. Flight Of ...Leggi su appuntidizelda
