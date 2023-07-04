Cisco: dall'IA al quantum computing: innovare per un mondo miglioreVIVI LA TUA ESPERIENZA PERSONALE NEL TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO ...TEUFEL REAL BLUE PRO: cuffie di qualità con batteria a lunga durataUltima sparatoria negli USA: 4 morti e 4 feriti a FiladelfiaPuntine da disegno sulle strade del Tour: l’ultima arguzia ...GEEKOM AS 6 RecensioneMoacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Nilox lancia la nuova gamma di e-bike CargoNARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS - Story ModeUltime Blog

European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Taiho' s LYTGOBI® Tablets for the Treatment of Adults With Cholangiocarcinoma

European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Taiho's LYTGOBI® Tablets for the Treatment of Adults With Cholangiocarcinoma (Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) LYTGOBI is the first irreversibly binding FGFR inhibitor in the European Union for use in the Treatment of patients With Cholangiocarcinoma ZUG, Switzerland, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Taiho Oncology Europe GmbH and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., announced today that the European Commission has granted Conditional Marketing Authorization for LYTGOBI® (futibatinib) monotherapy for the Treatment of adult patients With locally advanced or metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) With a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic ...
