Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 4 luglio 2023) LYTGOBI is the first irreversibly binding FGFR inhibitor in theUnion for use in theof patientsZUG, Switzerland, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/Oncology Europe GmbH andPharmaceutical Co., Ltd., announced today that thehas grantedfor(futibatinib) monotherapy for theof adult patientslocally advanced or metastatic(CCA)a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic ...