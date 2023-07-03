The CHAIMELEON Open Challenges: a unique opportunity for European scientists to advance cancer research with AI (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) - VALENCIA, Spain, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
cancer is the second leading cause of death in Europe1. with 3.7 million new cancer cases in Europe each year, it is clear that clinicians require innovative tools and resources to improve cancer diagnosis, therapy, patient selection, and prediction. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a promising technology that can support these goals. In the search for new AI opportunities to advance medical research and improve patient outcomes, the consortium partners of the EU-funded CHAIMELEON Project have created the CHAIMELEON Open Challenges. The CHAIMELEON Open Challenges is a competition designed to train and refine ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
cancer is the second leading cause of death in Europe1. with 3.7 million new cancer cases in Europe each year, it is clear that clinicians require innovative tools and resources to improve cancer diagnosis, therapy, patient selection, and prediction. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a promising technology that can support these goals. In the search for new AI opportunities to advance medical research and improve patient outcomes, the consortium partners of the EU-funded CHAIMELEON Project have created the CHAIMELEON Open Challenges. The CHAIMELEON Open Challenges is a competition designed to train and refine ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
The CHAIMELEONSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The CHAIMELEON