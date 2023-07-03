LARISSA IAPICHINO SPLENDIDA VITTORIA NEL LUNGO A STOCCOLMA DIAMOND ...Alimenti rinfrescanti per cani in estateBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.1NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Strikers - Disponibile il DLC2 del Season ...Magic Stone Knights - nuovi personaggi e costumiBlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Everybody 1-2-Switch! la festa inizia oggiXiaomi Redmi Note 12 partner di Red Bull Cliff Diving World SeriesAL VIA GIFFONI GOOD GAMESGeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoUltime Blog

Tall Don (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Per questo nuovo appuntamento con il mondo targato NXT vorrei parlarvi di Christopher James Dijak, il 36enne americano di oltre due metri di altezza (precisamente 201 cm) che tutti noi conosciamo adesso con il ring name di Dijak. Il suo stile di lotta è decisamente portato verso la potenza, una superstar che di fatto fa proprio della potenza il suo punto di forza. La sua carriera nel mondo del pro wrestling è decennale, e prima del suo arrivo alla WWE ha avuto la sua esperienza maggiore alla Ring of Honor. Il suo percorso è iniziato nella federazione nel 2017 con il suo approdo a NXT, un primo stint nel brand per lui che è stato tutto sommato positivo, più alti che bassi che gli hanno permesso dopo tre anni di anni nel 2020 di approdare nel main roster insieme a Mace e Slapjack. Però anche a causa di una gestione che direi non proprio ottimale i suoi due anni tra Raw e SmackDown ...
