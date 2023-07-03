Seven European Internet of Things Solution Providers Choose EchoStar for Real-Time Satellite IoT Connectivity (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) - Industry-first Pan-European Network Earns EchoStar a 2023 IoT Business Impact Award from IoT Evolution DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) announced today that Seven leading European Internet of Things (IoT) service Providers have signed multi-year commercial agreements to develop and sell IoT Solutions using EchoStar Mobile's Pan-European, Satellite based, LoRa®-enabled IoT network. The customers, API-K, Cyric, DalesLandNet, Dryad, Galaxy1, ProEsys and Symes are leveraging the Real-Time network to enable massive IoT deployments for applications such as outdoor personal geo-safety, soil moisture monitoring, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
