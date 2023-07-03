Robert De Niro, morto a 19 anni il nipote Leandro De Niro Rodriguez (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Si è spento a 19 anni Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, nipote del grande attore Robert De Niro. Ancora ignote le cause del decesso. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, morto il nipote di Robert De Niro morto Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, nipote di Robert De Niro. Il giovane aveva solo 19 anni. Attualmente non si conoscono le cause del decesso che hanno portato alla scomparsa del giovane. Leandro aveva deciso di ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
Lutto per Robert De Niro, morto il nipote 19enneLeggi Anche Robert De Niro padre per la settima volta a 79 anni Il messaggio della madre Drena De Niro, a corredo della foto di Leandro, ha raccontato sui social: 'Sei stato la mia gioia, il mio cuore e tutto ciò ...
Robert De Niro, morto il nipote 19enne LeandroGrave lutto per Robert De Niro e la sua famiglia: è morto Leonardo De Niro Rodriguez , nipote 19enne del popolare attore. Al momento le cause della morte del ragazzo non sono ancora state rese note. "Il mio ...
Robert De Niro, morto il nipote 19enne Leonardo. Il dolore della mamma: 'Non so come vivere senza di te'È morto Leonardo De Niro Rodriguez , il nipote 19enne dell'attore Robert De Niro . 'Il mio bellissimo angelo. Ti ho amato oltre le parole dal momento in cui ti ho sentito nella mia pancia. Sei stato la mia gioia e il mio cuore'. Sono queste le parole della mamma ...
De Niro, Who Welcomed His 7th Child In May, Loses GrandsonHollywood icon Robert De Niro's 18-year-old grandson Leandro was found dead on Sunday afternoon (U.S. Eastern Time) with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body, DailyMail.com has revealed.
Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez dies at 19, actor’s daughter pens an emotional noteHollywood actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has passed away at the age of 19. The actor's daughter shared the news on Instagram.
