Robert De Niro | morto a 19 anni il nipote Leandro De Niro Rodriguez

Leggi AncheDepadre per la settima volta a 79 anni Il messaggio della madre Drena De, a corredo della foto di Leandro, ha raccontato sui social: 'Sei stato la mia gioia, il mio cuore e tutto ciò ...Grave lutto perDee la sua famiglia: è morto Leonardo DeRodriguez , nipote 19enne del popolare attore. Al momento le cause della morte del ragazzo non sono ancora state rese note. "Il mio ...È morto Leonardo DeRodriguez , il nipote 19enne dell'attoreDe. 'Il mio bellissimo angelo. Ti ho amato oltre le parole dal momento in cui ti ho sentito nella mia pancia. Sei stato la mia gioia e il mio cuore'. Sono queste le parole della mamma ...

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, morto il nipote 19enne di Robert De Niro Corriere della Sera

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro's 18-year-old grandson Leandro was found dead on Sunday afternoon (U.S. Eastern Time) with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body, DailyMail.com has revealed.Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has passed away at the age of 19. The actor's daughter shared the news on Instagram.