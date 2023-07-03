Physicist Redefines Bicycle Design Criteria for Enhanced Performance (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) - Physicist Reveals Design Flaws in Common Bicycles, Proposes Solutions OLNEY, III., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Leading folding bike manufacturer DAHON Chairman Dr. David Hon has announced he has uncovered Design flaws in various types of Bicycles, including mountain bikes, road bikes, and some e-bikes. By examining frame flex and its impact on Performance, Dr. Hon has developed theoretical and experimental methods for practical frame flex measurement. A series of articles will detail these findings and propose improvements to optimize speed and Performance. The traditional "safety Bicycle," with tubular front and rear triangles, has been the standard Design since the late 19th century. While this structure has proven successful, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Physicist Redefines Bicycle Design Criteria for Enhanced PerformanceThe traditional safety bicycle, with tubular front and rear triangles, has been the standard design since the late 19th century. While this structure has proven successful, exceptions have emerged ...
