Physicist Redefines Bicycle Design Criteria for Enhanced Performance

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) -RevealsFlaws in Commons, Proposes Solutions OLNEY, III., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/Leading folding bike manufacturer DAHON Chairman Dr. David Hon has announced he has uncoveredflaws in various types ofs, including mountain bikes, road bikes, and some e-bikes. By examining frame flex and its impact on, Dr. Hon has developed theoretical and experimental methods for practical frame flex measurement. A series of articles will detail these findings and propose improvements to optimize speed and. The traditional "safety," with tubular front and rear triangles, has been the standardsince the late 19th century. While this structure has proven successful, ...