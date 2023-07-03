Money in the Bank | Triple H | Un enorme successo per la WWE | continuiamo a infrangere record

(Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Il CCO della WWE Paul "H" Levesque ha commentato lo straordinariodell'evento londinese e l'intenzione di continuare a espandersi a livello globale. Domenica 30 giugno e sabato 1 luglio hanno rappresentato due giornate importantissime per i fan della WWE nel Regno Unito. In diretta dalla 02 Arena a Londra, infatti, sono andati in scena SmackDown ein the, due eventi che hanno raggruppato oltre 37mila fan, segnando unincredibile. Si è trattato dello show all'interno di un'arena che ha registrato i più alti incassi nella storia della WWE. A darne l'annuncio è stato Paul "H" Levesque, vera leggenda nonchè Chief Content Officer della WWE, nella conferenza stampa post evento a cui abbiamo partecipato. "a ...

Additionally,company demonstrated its digital products such as'Kuafu' system. Onother hand, Tencent Cloud unveiled its energy products 'EnerLink' and 'EnerTwin'. Schneider Electric ...Mario Haim,global vice president of Schneider Electric, electric power ismost efficient form of energy andoptimal carrier for decarbonization. Digitization enablesidentification ...With CENTOGENE's expertise infield of rare, metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, we see tremendous potential value forJV to provide more timely and accurate diagnoses which are crucial ...

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Report Tuttowrestling

Nuovi record assoluti per Apple e market cap di oltre $ 3.000 miliardi. Per gli analisti è buy con un target price stellare. Ecco come investire con i Turbo Certificates di BNP Paribas.Il WWE Universe parla ancora del main event di Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa e gli Usos hanno regalato spettacolo. La vittoria è andata a Jimmy e Jey, e ovviamente questo non ha potuto f ...