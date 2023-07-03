LARISSA IAPICHINO SPLENDIDA VITTORIA NEL LUNGO A STOCCOLMA DIAMOND ...Alimenti rinfrescanti per cani in estateBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.1NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Strikers - Disponibile il DLC2 del Season ...Magic Stone Knights - nuovi personaggi e costumiBlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Everybody 1-2-Switch! la festa inizia oggiXiaomi Redmi Note 12 partner di Red Bull Cliff Diving World SeriesAL VIA GIFFONI GOOD GAMESGeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoUltime Blog

Money in the Bank, Triple H: "Un enorme successo per la WWE, continuiamo a infrangere record" (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Il CCO della WWE Paul "Triple H" Levesque ha commentato lo straordinario successo dell'evento londinese e l'intenzione di continuare a espandersi a livello globale. Domenica 30 giugno e sabato 1 luglio hanno rappresentato due giornate importantissime per i fan della WWE nel Regno Unito. In diretta dalla 02 Arena a Londra, infatti, sono andati in scena SmackDown e Money in the Bank, due eventi che hanno raggruppato oltre 37mila fan, segnando un record incredibile. Si è trattato dello show all'interno di un'arena che ha registrato i più alti incassi nella storia della WWE. A darne l'annuncio è stato Paul "Triple H" Levesque, vera leggenda nonchè Chief Content Officer della WWE, nella conferenza stampa post evento a cui abbiamo partecipato. "continuiamo a ...
WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Report  Tuttowrestling

WWE: Solo Sikoa ha perso le parole dopo Money in the Bank

Il WWE Universe parla ancora del main event di Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa e gli Usos hanno regalato spettacolo. La vittoria è andata a Jimmy e Jey, e ovviamente questo non ha potuto f ...
