Money in the Bank, Triple H: "Un enorme successo per la WWE, continuiamo a infrangere record" (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Il CCO della WWE Paul "Triple H" Levesque ha commentato lo straordinario successo dell'evento londinese e l'intenzione di continuare a espandersi a livello globale. Domenica 30 giugno e sabato 1 luglio hanno rappresentato due giornate importantissime per i fan della WWE nel Regno Unito. In diretta dalla 02 Arena a Londra, infatti, sono andati in scena SmackDown e Money in the Bank, due eventi che hanno raggruppato oltre 37mila fan, segnando un record incredibile. Si è trattato dello show all'interno di un'arena che ha registrato i più alti incassi nella storia della WWE. A darne l'annuncio è stato Paul "Triple H" Levesque, vera leggenda nonchè Chief Content Officer della WWE, nella conferenza stampa post evento a cui abbiamo partecipato. "continuiamo a ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
VIDEO : Gli Usos gongolano dopo aver sconfitto Reigns a Money in the Bank
WWE : Iyo Sky sfrutta bene l’astuzia e diventa la nuova Miss Money In The Bank
WWE : John Cena torna a Money in the Bank e chiede una WrestleMania a Londra
WWE : A sorpresa - Damian Priest è il nuovo Mr. Money In The Bank.
WWE : A sorpresa - Damien Priest è il nuovo Mr. Money In The Bank.
RISULTATI : WWE Money in the Bank 2023
400+ Digital Energy Players at International Digital Energy Expo 2023, Shenzhen, ChinaAdditionally, the company demonstrated its digital products such as the 'Kuafu' system. On the other hand, Tencent Cloud unveiled its energy products 'EnerLink' and 'EnerTwin'. Schneider Electric ...
'Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy' Digital Energy Forum held in Shenzhen, ChinaMario Haim, the global vice president of Schneider Electric, electric power is the most efficient form of energy and the optimal carrier for decarbonization. Digitization enables the identification ...
Lifera and CENTOGENE, Enter Strategic Collaboration - Forming Saudi Arabian Joint Venture to Increase Access to Leading Data - Driven ...With CENTOGENE's expertise in the field of rare, metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, we see tremendous potential value for the JV to provide more timely and accurate diagnoses which are crucial ...
WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Report Tuttowrestling
Apple capitalizza oltre 3.000 miliardi di dollari. Ecco fin dove può salire il titoloNuovi record assoluti per Apple e market cap di oltre $ 3.000 miliardi. Per gli analisti è buy con un target price stellare. Ecco come investire con i Turbo Certificates di BNP Paribas.
WWE: Solo Sikoa ha perso le parole dopo Money in the BankIl WWE Universe parla ancora del main event di Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa e gli Usos hanno regalato spettacolo. La vittoria è andata a Jimmy e Jey, e ovviamente questo non ha potuto f ...
Money theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Money the