Marianella: «Kovacic giocatore di alto livello partito dall’Inter» (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Massimo Marianella, a Sky Sport, ha parlato di Mateo Kovacic: il giocatore è diventato grande partendo dall’Inter ed è arrivato così a essere di alto livello. Le sue parole. CRESCITA ? Massimo Marianella ha parlato di un ex giocatore dell’Inter (vedi articolo), Mateo Kovacic, in diretta a Sky Sport. Le sue parole: «Mateo Kovacic è un giocatore di alto livello ed è andato sempre migliorando, da quando è partito dall’Inter. Ha vinto sempre, dovunque è andato, e l’ha fatto da protagonista. La Croazia con lui, Brozovic e Modric è molto forte». Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in ...Leggi su inter-news
