LARISSA IAPICHINO SPLENDIDA VITTORIA NEL LUNGO A STOCCOLMA DIAMOND ...Alimenti rinfrescanti per cani in estateBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.1NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Strikers - Disponibile il DLC2 del Season ...Magic Stone Knights - nuovi personaggi e costumiBlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Everybody 1-2-Switch! la festa inizia oggiXiaomi Redmi Note 12 partner di Red Bull Cliff Diving World SeriesAL VIA GIFFONI GOOD GAMESGeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoUltime Blog

Lifera and CENTOGENE | Enter Strategic Collaboration - Forming Saudi Arabian Joint Venture to Increase Access to Leading Data-Driven Multiomic Testing

Lifera and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Lifera and CENTOGENE, Enter Strategic Collaboration - Forming Saudi Arabian Joint Venture to Increase Access to Leading Data-Driven Multiomic Testing (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

CENTOGENE N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the essential life science partner for Data-Driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and Lifera, a biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have announced a Strategic Collaboration with the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) to Increase local and regional Access and rapid delivery of world-class Multiomic Testing to patients in Saudi Arabia and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Under the terms of the Collaboration, CENTOGENE will receive a $30 million mandatory convertible ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Lifera and CENTOGENE, Enter Strategic Collaboration - Forming Saudi Arabian Joint Venture to Increase Access to Leading Data - Driven ...

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - CENTOGENE N. V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the essential life science partner for data - driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and Lifera, a biopharmaceutical company wholly - owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have announced a strategic collaboration with the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) to increase local and ...

Lifera and CENTOGENE, Enter Strategic Collaboration - Forming Saudi Arabian Joint Venture to Increase Access to Leading Data - Driven ...

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - CENTOGENE N. V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the essential life science partner for data - driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and Lifera, a biopharmaceutical company wholly - owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have announced a strategic collaboration with the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) to increase local and ...

Teatro Greco di Siracusa: “Ulisse Ultima Odissea” anche in Lingua dei Segni Italiana  siciliareport.it

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lifera and
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Lifera and Lifera CENTOGENE Enter Strategic Collaboration