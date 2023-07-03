Moacasa 2023 - appuntamento dal 28 ottobre al 5 novembreEA SPORTS PGA TOUR - aggiornamento 4.5Nilox lancia la nuova gamma di e-bike CargoNARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS - Story ModeGRANDE SUCCESSO PER GIFFONI GOOD GAMESIl PC mostra segni di rallentamento?TP-Link presenta Archer Air, la gamma di router dal design ultra ...Record di presenze agli European Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships 2023Nuovi frigoriferi extra capienti di Siemens FARMING SIMULATOR 22: ANNUNCIATO IL TERZO PACKUltime Blog

Laminated Skin, il trend di bellezza per l’estate 2023 (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Tutti pazzi per la Laminated Skin, un nuovo trend di bellezza introdotto in passerella ma diventato virale – come spesso succede – sui social. Ma che cos’è e in cosa consiste? Se c’è una tendenza che piace a TikTok è quella della pelle luminosa, motivo per cui non se ne ha mai abbastanza dei trend di bellezza che strizzano l’occhio all’effetto rugiada. Dopo aver sentito parlare a lungo di glazed donut Skincare e glass Skin, è la volta della Laminated Skin. Per l’estate 2023, è questo il tormentone sul fronte bellezza di cui non potrete fare a meno. Crediti: Pexels – VelvetMagDiventato virale su TikTok, fa soprattutto riferimento al periodo più caldo dell’anno, quando ...
