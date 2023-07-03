Laminated Skin, il trend di bellezza per l’estate 2023 (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Tutti pazzi per la Laminated Skin, un nuovo trend di bellezza introdotto in passerella ma diventato virale – come spesso succede – sui social. Ma che cos’è e in cosa consiste? Se c’è una tendenza che piace a TikTok è quella della pelle luminosa, motivo per cui non se ne ha mai abbastanza dei trend di bellezza che strizzano l’occhio all’effetto rugiada. Dopo aver sentito parlare a lungo di glazed donut Skincare e glass Skin, è la volta della Laminated Skin. Per l’estate 2023, è questo il tormentone sul fronte bellezza di cui non potrete fare a meno. Crediti: Pexels – VelvetMagDiventato virale su TikTok, fa soprattutto riferimento al periodo più caldo dell’anno, quando ...Leggi su velvetmag
Advertising
Laminated skin: la pelle effetto bagnato è la nuova tendenza beauty beauty.thewom.it
I got my brows laminated on the cheap and it was a total fail – it felt like my face was on fire and it scabbed overA YOUNG woman was left with her eyebrows scabbing over after getting them laminated went sour. Priscilla Zhou urged people to “always do your research” before having chemicals lathered on ...
I expected my straight friends to always come to Pride – this year, just one isI’d never felt so right in my skin. It wasalsothe first time I’d been surrounded by so many queer people being themselves and I felt so loved by my straight friends. Them being with me on that day ...
Laminated SkinSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Laminated Skin