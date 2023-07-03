LARISSA IAPICHINO SPLENDIDA VITTORIA NEL LUNGO A STOCCOLMA DIAMOND ...Alimenti rinfrescanti per cani in estateBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.1NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Strikers - Disponibile il DLC2 del Season ...Magic Stone Knights - nuovi personaggi e costumiBlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Everybody 1-2-Switch! la festa inizia oggiXiaomi Redmi Note 12 partner di Red Bull Cliff Diving World SeriesAL VIA GIFFONI GOOD GAMESGeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoUltime Blog

Hisense' s L9H Laser TV is Recognized as Best big-screen TV by Leading Tech Review Publication Tom' s Guide

Hisense L9H

Hisense's L9H Laser TV is Recognized as "Best big-screen TV" by Leading Tech Review Publication Tom's Guide (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) - QINGDAO, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Hisense's L9H Laser TV has been Recognized by Tom's Guide as the 'Best big-screen TV' in this year's TV category which makes it possible to bring a big-screen experience into any room that has ample wall space. The Tom's Guide Awards celebrate the very Best products across a wide range of categories. After testing and Reviewing hundreds of devices and services over the past year, the team of editors and experts help consumers find the Best products to buy.  This year, the award-winning L9 Series Ultra-Short Throw Trichroma Laser TV further transforms the viewing experience with some stunning upgrades. The triple Laser ...
