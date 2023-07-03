HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF HOYO DE MONTERREY MONTERREYES NO. 4 LIMITED EDITION. (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) - HAVANA, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
HABANOS, S.A., through its exclusive distributor for Bulgaria, Kaliman Caribe, presented in Sofia a new LIMITED EDITION of the prestigious HOYO de MONTERREY brand, the MONTERREYes NO. 4 vitola. In a unique atmosphere between the Vitosha Mountain and the Iskar River, the Bulgarian capital witnessed a magical evening with live music, dance shows and, of course, the best HABANOS. A select group of 500 guests from Albania, Armenia, Croatia, Cuba, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Ireland, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom were the first to discover and taste the new vitola that owes its name to the plantation of the same name, from the Vuelta Abajo* area in the Pinar del Río* region, land of what is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
