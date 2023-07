Ha ordinato ben 5 shake Grimace da McDonald' s | ma cosa è successo? La risposta è sconvolgente!

Leggi su oggi-notizie

(Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Oggi Notizie's employees are reportedly tired of people ordering the new purple beverage at the drive-thru after a video of the drink went viral on TikTok. The video shows TikToker @thattiredchonker ordering five of the purple milks, resulting in a long pause before the's employee proceeded with the order. The video has gained over 5.1 million views and more than 3,300 comments. Commenters have noted that's employees are likely tired of making the milknow that it has become a viral TikTok trend. Some have also expressed difficulty in finding the milk, either due to embarrassment or lack of availability.'s responded by posting an image of a frightenedon Instagram with the caption "Pretending ...