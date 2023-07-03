Record di presenze agli European Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships 2023Nuovi frigoriferi extra capienti di Siemens FARMING SIMULATOR 22: ANNUNCIATO IL TERZO PACKJUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH arriva per PC e ConsoleLARISSA IAPICHINO SPLENDIDA VITTORIA NEL LUNGO A STOCCOLMA DIAMOND ...Alimenti rinfrescanti per cani in estateBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.1NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Strikers - Disponibile il DLC2 del Season ...Magic Stone Knights - nuovi personaggi e costumiBlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Ultime Blog

Guizhou' s Solution to the Harmonious Coexistence of Humans with Nature

From July 8th to 9th, 2023, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 (EFG 2023) will be held in Guiyang.

From July 8th to 9th, 2023, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 (EFG 2023) will be held in Guiyang. This is the only national-level international high-end summit themed with ecological civilization in China. EFG has been successfully held for 10 times since 2009, and it has become an important platform to showcase the achievements of China's ecological civilization construction, according to the Office of the Executive Committee of Eco Forum Global Guiyang. In recent years, Guizhou province has adhered to the two bottom lines of ecology and development, providing Solutions to the Harmonious Coexistence between Humans and Nature in Guizhou. This year, four cute swan babies were born in Guanshanhu Park in ...
GUIYANG, China, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 8th to 9th, 2023, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 (EFG 2023) will be held in Guiyang. This is ...

