FIFA 23 FUTTIES Prediction | I probabili candidati a ricevere una nuova carta speciale

FIFA 23 FUTTIES Prediction: I probabili candidati a ricevere una nuova carta speciale (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) Di seguito vi riportiamo la nostra Prediction della squadra dei FUTTIES che probabilmente EA Sports rilascerà nelle prossime settimane per la modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Abitualmente i fan di FIFA potranno decidere quali giocatori dovranno ricevere delle carte speciali FUTTIES con un significativo upgrade. Durante la promo ci saranno delle votazioni, i fan riceveranno un pacchetto Player Pick , ogni carta FUTIES Nominees potrà essere utilizzata per due partite in prestito. Scegliendo una delle due carte assegnerte il vostro voto. Il candidato FUTTIES che riceverà il maggior numero di voti riceverà una carta speciale upgradata che sarà rilasciata tramite Squad Building Challenge. I candidati ...
