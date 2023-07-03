China National Silk Museum opens Hungarian Esterházy Treasury exhibition in Hangzhou (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) - Hangzhou, China, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On June 27, 2023, Dr. Ji Xiaofen, Director of the China National Silk Museum, and Ms. Anna Bognár, representative of the Museum of Applied Arts, Budapest together with other guests co-launched a new exhibition — Silk Robes for Princes – Luxury Silks and Velvets from Hungary's Esterházy Treasury — running from June 27 to August 21, 2023 in Hangzhou, jointly curated by the China National Silk Museum and the Museum of Applied Arts, Budapest. The exhibition is divided into three sections: "Men's garments", "Horse apparel, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Argentina. Accordo con la Cina per la quarta centrale nucleareUna delle più grandi multinazionali cinesi, la China National nuclear corporation, attraverso il suo consulente Sandra Zhang è riuscita a concludere dopo due lunghi anni di trattative un proficuo ...
