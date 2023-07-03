LARISSA IAPICHINO SPLENDIDA VITTORIA NEL LUNGO A STOCCOLMA DIAMOND ...Alimenti rinfrescanti per cani in estateBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.1NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Strikers - Disponibile il DLC2 del Season ...Magic Stone Knights - nuovi personaggi e costumiBlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Everybody 1-2-Switch! la festa inizia oggiXiaomi Redmi Note 12 partner di Red Bull Cliff Diving World SeriesAL VIA GIFFONI GOOD GAMESGeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoUltime Blog

China National Silk Museum opens Hungarian Esterházy Treasury exhibition in Hangzhou

China National

Hangzhou, China, July 1, 2023

On June 27, 2023, Dr. Ji Xiaofen, Director of the China National Silk Museum, and Ms. Anna Bognár, representative of the Museum of Applied Arts, Budapest together with other guests co-launched a new exhibitionSilk Robes for Princes – Luxury Silks and Velvets from Hungary's Esterházy Treasury — running from June 27 to August 21, 2023 in Hangzhou, jointly curated by the China National Silk Museum and the Museum of Applied Arts, Budapest. The exhibition is divided into three sections: "Men's garments", "Horse apparel, ...
