400+ Digital Energy Players at International Digital Energy Expo 2023, Shenzhen, China (Di lunedì 3 luglio 2023) - Shenzhen, China, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On June 29, International Digital Energy Expo 2023, organized by China Southern Power Grid (CSG), opened in Shenzhen, China. The theme of this year's Expo is "Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy". 407 leading enterprises of Digital Energy from around the world will be present during the four-day event. A special forum will be held, gathering nearly 2,000 experts from the Energy industry at home and abroad, as well as ...
