OTW by Vans | Vans annuncia la nuova categoria di punta

OTW Vans

OTW by Vans: Vans annuncia la nuova categoria di punta (Di domenica 2 luglio 2023) Sterling Ruby and Ian Ginoza / Image Courtesy of OTW by Vans / Sandy KimVans presenta la sua nuova categoria di punta, OTW by Vans: una piattaforma innovativa che unisce i prodotti e le esperienze più iconiche del brand alla creatività di innovatori dell’arte, del design, dello stile, della cultura skate e dell’intrattenimento. OTW by Vans è una nuova visione, frutto della massima espressione creativa di Vans, concepita sotto la direzione di Ian Ginoza (Vicepresidente, Direttore Creativo Pinnacle). Una piattaforma pensata per superare i limiti e sfidare le convenzioni, OTW by Vans parte dalle origini skate del brand ...
