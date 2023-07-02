OTW by Vans: Vans annuncia la nuova categoria di punta (Di domenica 2 luglio 2023) Sterling Ruby and Ian Ginoza / Image Courtesy of OTW by Vans / Sandy KimVans presenta la sua nuova categoria di punta, OTW by Vans: una piattaforma innovativa che unisce i prodotti e le esperienze più iconiche del brand alla creatività di innovatori dell’arte, del design, dello stile, della cultura skate e dell’intrattenimento. OTW by Vans è una nuova visione, frutto della massima espressione creativa di Vans, concepita sotto la direzione di Ian Ginoza (Vicepresidente, Direttore Creativo Pinnacle). Una piattaforma pensata per superare i limiti e sfidare le convenzioni, OTW by Vans parte dalle origini skate del brand ...Leggi su lopinionista
PlayLab Inc creates plexiglass skatepark for Vans during Paris Fashion WeekLA studio PlayLab Inc and construction company California Skateparks have designed a temporary skatepark for Vans in Paris that was partly made from clear plexiglass to reference the nearby Louvre ...
