WWE: Edge tornerà a Smackdown settimana prossima, la puntata al Madison Square Garden si annuncia folle! (Di sabato 1 luglio 2023) La WWE, durante la messa in onda di Smackdown ieri notte, ha annunciato due match ed un importante segmento per il prossimo episodio dello show blu che si terrà presso lo storico Madison Square Garden di New York. In primis, vi riportiamo come nell’ennesimo Grayson Waller Effect dal suo debutto nel main roster, lo stesso Waller avrà come ospite addirittura la Rated-R Superstar Edge. Per lui si tratterà della prima apparizione dopo il Triple Threat di un mese fa contro AJ Styles e Rey Mysterio. I due incontri, invece, annunciati per lo show che si terrà nell’arena più famosa al mondo non sono da meno: Karrion Kross vs AJ Styles e Austin Theory vs Sheamus con in palio lo US Championship sono stati ufficializzati durante lo show di Londra di ieri, accolti ...Leggi su zonawrestling
