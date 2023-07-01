WWE | Edge tornerà a Smackdown settimana prossima | la puntata al Madison Square Garden si annuncia folle!

(Di sabato 1 luglio 2023) La WWE, durante la messa in onda diieri notte, hato due match ed un importante segmento per il prossimo episodio dello show blu che si terrà presso lo storicodi New York. In primis, vi riportiamo come nell’ennesimo Grayson Waller Effect dal suo debutto nel main roster, lo stesso Waller avrà come ospite addirittura la Rated-R Superstar. Per lui si tratterà della prima apparizione dopo il Triple Threat di un mese fa contro AJ Styles e Rey Mysterio. I due incontri, invece,ti per lo show che si terrà nell’arena più famosa al mondo non sono da meno: Karrion Kross vs AJ Styles e Austin Theory vs Sheamus con in palio lo US Championship sono stati ufficializzati durante lo show di Londra di ieri, accolti ...

WWE: Edge riflette sul suo primo match in TV 25 anni fa Zona Wrestling

AEW star Christian Cage recently opened up about his profound connection with WWE Superstar Edge and addressed the question of whether he felt bothered by fans favoring The Rated-R Superstar over him.Edge will be making his return to WWE on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. On this week’s show, WWE announced that the Rated R Superstar will be the featured guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.