SmackDown 30.06.2023 Next stop: Money In The Bank (Di sabato 1 luglio 2023) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto report di SmackDown. Quella di oggi è una puntata speciale dato che ci troviamo a Londra e siamo a 24 ore da Money In The Bank e per l’occasione anche lo show blu vuole offrire il meglio. Ma non perdiamo altro tempo ed immergiamoci subito nello show. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn(c) (3,5 / 5) Si parte subito con uno dei piatti forti della puntata e il match non è per niente male. I Pretty Deadly si dimostrano un ottimo tag team e riescono ad impensierire i campioni anche ricorrendo a qualche scorrettezza. Ma Sami e KO non sono gli ultimi arrivati e riescono a tenere a bada gli sfidanti e dopo un buon match, Sami chiude i giochi con il suo Helluva Kick su Kit Wilson. Vincitori e ancora campioni: Kevin Owens & Sami ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Darren "Droz" Drozdov, former WWE wrestler and NFL player, dies at 54Darren Drozdov's career was cut short following a wrestling accident that left him quadriplegic during a taping of "WWF SmackDown!" in 1999.
Daily Update: Droz passes away, weekend preview, Terry Funk turns 79We will be doing a poll on Money in the Bank tomorrow, so you can leave a thumbs up, thumbs down or thumbs in the middle along with a best and worst match to dave@wrestlingobserver.com - Terry Funk ...
