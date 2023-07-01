Alimenti rinfrescanti per cani in estateBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.1NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Strikers - Disponibile il DLC2 del Season ...Magic Stone Knights - nuovi personaggi e costumiBlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Everybody 1-2-Switch! la festa inizia oggiXiaomi Redmi Note 12 partner di Red Bull Cliff Diving World SeriesAL VIA GIFFONI GOOD GAMESGeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoGTA Online festeggia l'Independence DayUltime Blog

SmackDown 30.06.2023 Next stop: Money In The Bank (Di sabato 1 luglio 2023) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto report di SmackDown. Quella di oggi è una puntata speciale dato che ci troviamo a Londra e siamo a 24 ore da Money In The Bank e per l’occasione anche lo show blu vuole offrire il meglio. Ma non perdiamo altro tempo ed immergiamoci subito nello show. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn(c) (3,5 / 5) Si parte subito con uno dei piatti forti della puntata e il match non è per niente male. I Pretty Deadly si dimostrano un ottimo tag team e riescono ad impensierire i campioni anche ricorrendo a qualche scorrettezza. Ma Sami e KO non sono gli ultimi arrivati e riescono a tenere a bada gli sfidanti e dopo un buon match, Sami chiude i giochi con il suo Helluva Kick su Kit Wilson. Vincitori e ancora campioni: Kevin Owens & Sami ...
