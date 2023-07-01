NXT Level Up 30.06.2023 (Di sabato 1 luglio 2023) Buongiorno, buon weekend e bentornati con NXT Level Up. Oggi nuovo episodio con SCRYPTS nel main event. Ecco i risultati. Blair Davenport batte Kelani Jordan Fallon Henley sconfigge Tatum Paxley SCRYPTS batte Kale Dixon Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
NXT Level Up Risultati 30-06-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE NXT Level Up Results (6/30): Joe Coffey vs. Myles Borne, Blair Davenport In ActionWWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on June 30. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. You have ...
Finn Balor Casts Doubt on Using Demon Persona in WWE AgainThings began to look up for Balor when he joined The Judgment Day last year. Turning heel for the first time on the main roster, Balor appeared reinvigorated with this new attitude. That said, the win ...
NXT LevelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NXT Level