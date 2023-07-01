Alimenti rinfrescanti per cani in estateBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.1NARUTO to BORUTO: Shinobi Strikers - Disponibile il DLC2 del Season ...Magic Stone Knights - nuovi personaggi e costumiBlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Everybody 1-2-Switch! la festa inizia oggiXiaomi Redmi Note 12 partner di Red Bull Cliff Diving World SeriesAL VIA GIFFONI GOOD GAMESGeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoGTA Online festeggia l'Independence DayUltime Blog

HELP The Humans The Planet presentato a Noto (Di sabato 1 luglio 2023) Ieri alla Sala degli specchi di Noto, Maria Cristina Finucci, architetto e artista nota a livello internazionale per essere la presidente del Garbage Patch State, (lo Stato da lei fondato all’UNESCO nel 2013, per denunciare il problema dell’inquinamento da plastica) ha istituito due nuovi Consolati del Garbage Patch State, uno presso il Comune di Noto e l’altro presso il Parco dell’Anima, nominando consoli Corrado Figura, Sindaco di Noto, e Alessia Montani, fondatrice insieme a Luigi Grasso del Parco dell’Anima che hanno sottoscritto un decalogo con l’impegno a essere sempre più less plastic. I consolati si aggiungono all’ambasciata del Garbage Patch State fondata presso il Maxxi di Roma. Il tutto è avvenuto attraverso una performance inedita e la proiezione di un video in cui Finucci ha raccontato gli ultimi dieci anni della sua ...
