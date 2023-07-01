HELP The Humans The Planet presentato a Noto (Di sabato 1 luglio 2023) Ieri alla Sala degli specchi di Noto, Maria Cristina Finucci, architetto e artista nota a livello internazionale per essere la presidente del Garbage Patch State, (lo Stato da lei fondato all’UNESCO nel 2013, per denunciare il problema dell’inquinamento da plastica) ha istituito due nuovi Consolati del Garbage Patch State, uno presso il Comune di Noto e l’altro presso il Parco dell’Anima, nominando consoli Corrado Figura, Sindaco di Noto, e Alessia Montani, fondatrice insieme a Luigi Grasso del Parco dell’Anima che hanno sottoscritto un decalogo con l’impegno a essere sempre più less plastic. I consolati si aggiungono all’ambasciata del Garbage Patch State fondata presso il Maxxi di Roma. Il tutto è avvenuto attraverso una performance inedita e la proiezione di un video in cui Finucci ha raccontato gli ultimi dieci anni della sua ...Leggi su nonewsmagazine
Advertising
Infosys and ATP Collaborate to Launch Carbon Tracker - Helping Accelerate the Sport's Sustainability Journey
ASCOLTI TV 17 MAGGIO 2023 : CHIUDE IN CRESCITA LUCE DEI TUOI OCCHI (18 - 1%) - CHI L’HA VISTO (12%) MEGLIO DI THE HELP (11 - 5%) - CONTROCORRENTE SI PORTA AL 5 - 9% - OTTIMO STORIE ITALIANE (22 - 4%+21%)
GUIDA TV 17 MAGGIO 2023 : THE HELP - CHIUDE LUCE DEI TUOI OCCHI - CHI L’HA VISTO
Ascolti TV | Mercoledì 17 Maggio 2023. Luce dei Tuoi Occhi chiude al rialzo (2 - 95 mln – 18.1%). The Help (1 - 83 mln – 11.5%) battuto da Chi l’ha Visto (1 - 97 mln – 12%). Controcorrente sale al 5.9%
ASCOLTI TV 17 MAGGIO 2023 : CHIUDE IN CRESCITA LUCE DEI TUOI OCCHI (18 - 1%) - CHI L’HA VISTO (12%) MEGLIO DI THE HELP (11 - 5%) - CONTROCORRENTE SI PORTA AL 5 - 9% - OTTIMO STORIE ITALIANE (22 - 4%+21%)
ASCOLTI TV 17 MAGGIO 2023 : CHIUDE LUCE DEI TUOI OCCHI - THE HELP - CHI L’HA VISTO - AFFARI TUOI VS STRISCIA
Samsung Bioepis Releases 2023 Sustainability Report...transformation and innovation throughout its business activities to drive its sustainable growth and to help address important issues that matter to our business, our stakeholders and society. The ...
SecondSight and INSUREtrust Partner, Utilize AI to Transform Mid - Market Cyber Insurance...Cyber Pre - Check Provides cyber insurance brokers and their clients a suite of unique online tools that help businesses with an unparalleled understanding of digital risk, simplifying the ...
Provi and SevenFifty Daily Relaunch Beverage Alcohol Industry Career and Salary SurveyThe survey will shed light on the evolving landscape and help industry professionals make informed decisions about their careers. "We encourage all industry professionals to take part in this survey ...
Letizia Dei all'Indipendence Day Firenze Chiostro di Santa Maria ... politicamentecorretto.com
Govt to present NRRP 'operation realism' - Fitto (4)European Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto said Saturday that the government will outline in the coming days what can realistically be achieved with Italy's massive post-Covid National Recovery and Resi ...
Hisense's L9H Laser TV is Recognized as "Best big-screen TV" by Leading Tech Review Publication Tom's GuideQINGDAO, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense's L9H Laser TV has been recognized by Tom's Guide as the 'Best big-screen TV' in this year's TV ...
HELP TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HELP The