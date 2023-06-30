BlizzCon torna ad Anaheim il 3 e il 4 novembre 2023Everybody 1-2-Switch! la festa inizia oggiXiaomi Redmi Note 12 partner di Red Bull Cliff Diving World SeriesAL VIA GIFFONI GOOD GAMESGeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoGTA Online festeggia l'Independence DayAperti i pre-order di SWORD ART ONLINE Last RecollectionRAZER COBRA PRO E RAZER COBRA: NUOVI MOUSE PERFETTI PER IL GIOCO Bear & Breakfast per Nintendo Switch è disponibileSFIDE MENSILI DI LUGLIO DI F1 23Ultime Blog

Zoomlion Highlights Intelligent Products at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

Zoomlion Highlights Intelligent Products at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) CHANGSHA, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is showcasing nine flagship Products from five major categories at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (the "Expo") in Changsha, China, from June 29 to July 2. During this period, more than 200 international organization officials, ambassadors to China, representatives of chambers of commerce, and business partners from 23 African countries, including Nigeria, Guinea, Mali, Uganda, and Cameroon, are visiting Zoomlion's Smart Industrial City and Lugu Industrial Park. Themed "Common Development for a Shared Future," the ...
